Luna Coin Hits Market Cap of $8,998.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $8,998.00 and $131.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.