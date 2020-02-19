LUNA Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone and KuCoin. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA's launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitrue, GOPAX, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

