Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in General Electric by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,732,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.