Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 14,588 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.54. 151,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.