Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,741 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,963,000 after acquiring an additional 760,522 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at about $64,172,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after purchasing an additional 258,391 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 217.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $211.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average is $196.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

