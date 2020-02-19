Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 20,128 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,128 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,851,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 112,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.