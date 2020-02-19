Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

VZ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,273,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,850. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

