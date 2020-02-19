MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 1,637 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,415. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a PEG ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.97. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

