Maeve O’meara Sells 38,140 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,480.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maeve O’meara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Maeve O’meara sold 17,070 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $22,020.30.

CSLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 108,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 121,058 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 803,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

