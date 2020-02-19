Magnum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.03057809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00234237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

