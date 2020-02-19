Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

