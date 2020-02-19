Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.13 ($2.41).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas cut Man Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 148.85 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

