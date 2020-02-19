Mandalay Resources (MND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Mandalay Resources stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,143. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.