Manna Hits Market Cap of $253,630.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $253,630.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000223 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,961.78 or 0.93341650 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,626,363 coins and its circulating supply is 654,891,566 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

