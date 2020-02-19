Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Mantech International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.23 EPS.

MANT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $81.83. 191,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

