Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.2% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

