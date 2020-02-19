Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

