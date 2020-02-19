Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.56-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,535. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $184.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.