MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

MasTec stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 204,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.