MB8 Coin (MB8) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. MB8 Coin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $7,569.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, MB8 Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00043624 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,285,920 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @



MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

