McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.03. 178,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

