MCO (MCO) Price Hits $5.38 on Exchanges

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. MCO has a total market capitalization of $85.00 million and approximately $26.09 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MCO has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can now be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00056053 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Huobi, Upbit and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00492815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.00 or 0.06738459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027420 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010352 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bithumb, Huobi, LATOKEN, OKEx, ABCC, YoBit, Binance, Gate.io, Coinrail, Liqui, BigONE, Cobinhood, EXX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Livecoin, Bittrex, Bit-Z, DDEX, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.