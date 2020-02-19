MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CPDAX, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00482075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.01 or 0.07106024 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00069140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027821 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005034 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Bittrex, Coinrail, Gate.io, Coinsuper, CPDAX, Kryptono, Upbit and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.