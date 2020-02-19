MedicCoin (MEDIC) Market Cap Hits $36,098.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $36,098.00 and $2,251.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

