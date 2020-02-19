Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 382.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Medpace worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. 217,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

