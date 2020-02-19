Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

