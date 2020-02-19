Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,145,000. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 90,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.