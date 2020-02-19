Memetic / PepeCoin Tops One Day Volume of $10,908.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $587,368.00 and $10,908.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.01102041 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

