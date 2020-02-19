MenaPay Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $223,269.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.03057809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00234237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00146600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,449,495 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.