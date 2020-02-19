Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MERC. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 153,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $685.83 million, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mercer International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

