MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 151,435 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1,795.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,435 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,578. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

