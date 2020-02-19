MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 77,201 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 805.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $25,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after acquiring an additional 205,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

LRCX traded up $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.85. 1,524,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.36. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.