MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 99,394 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.20% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 532.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Haemonetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 118,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Haemonetics by 152.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.30. 26,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,727. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

