MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 864,621 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 392,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,376,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 317,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,693. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

