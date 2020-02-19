MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 307,561 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 217.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,561 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. 23,136,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,278,708. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

