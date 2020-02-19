MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 634,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.55% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 599,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 405,127 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 187,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 1,338,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

