MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 869,776 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 869,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 355,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 305,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,111,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,509,000 after acquiring an additional 153,333 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 735,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 7,269,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

