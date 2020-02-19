MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,292 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.09. The stock had a trading volume of 156,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.10 and its 200 day moving average is $276.47. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

