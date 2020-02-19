MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 346,897 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Fortinet worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 636,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

