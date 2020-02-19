MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $11.58 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276,724 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Textron worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. 81,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,420. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

