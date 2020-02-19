MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.63. 41,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,197. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

