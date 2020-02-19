MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1,385.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.91% of Rent-A-Center worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 251,653 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 771,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 109.43%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

