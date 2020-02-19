MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $15.83 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 419.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after buying an additional 735,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,156 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $32,417,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Teradyne by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 311,810 shares during the period.

NYSE TER traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,198. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

