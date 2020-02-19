MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $16.13 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,079 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Varian Medical Systems worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.60. 23,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

