MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $16.58 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 221,478 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $16,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,395. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

