MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.46% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 344,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 149,484 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NYSE APLE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. 2,361,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

