MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $18.44 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of Mercury General worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 14.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,440. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

