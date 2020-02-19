MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $20.99 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 505,025 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.30% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $20,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,035,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,987,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 2,372,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

COG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 447,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,308. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on COG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

