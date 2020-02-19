MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $22.51 Million Stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 2.09% of Arch Coal worth $22,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arch Coal by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Arch Coal by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

NYSE ARCH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. 17,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The company has a market cap of $847.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

