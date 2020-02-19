MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $25.40 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,413 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.97. 734,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $294.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

